7,232 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,232 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,918,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 306,713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 196,107 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 3.6%

RKLB opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense engagement: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Rocket Lab’s headquarters as part of an “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, signaling stronger Pentagon interest in the private space sector and validating Rocket Lab’s defense-facing push. Hegseth Visits Rocket Lab On ‘Arsenal Of Freedom’ Tour

Defense engagement: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Rocket Lab’s headquarters as part of an “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, signaling stronger Pentagon interest in the private space sector and validating Rocket Lab’s defense-facing push. Positive Sentiment: Investor praise and buy-case coverage: The Motley Fool included RKLB in pieces highlighting it as one of the “Smartest Space Stocks” and explaining the recent 65%+ rally, pointing to successful missions and a major U.S. Space Force deal as momentum drivers. Read More.

Investor praise and buy-case coverage: The Motley Fool included RKLB in pieces highlighting it as one of the “Smartest Space Stocks” and explaining the recent 65%+ rally, pointing to successful missions and a major U.S. Space Force deal as momentum drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector thesis and defense tailwinds: Commentary (Seeking Alpha, Money Morning) highlights Rocket Lab’s growing role in medium?lift launches (Neutron progress) and defense contracting, which supports a bullish growth-and-contract narrative for 2026. Read More.

Sector thesis and defense tailwinds: Commentary (Seeking Alpha, Money Morning) highlights Rocket Lab’s growing role in medium?lift launches (Neutron progress) and defense contracting, which supports a bullish growth-and-contract narrative for 2026. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media attention and buy/sell debate: Several outlets note the share run and ask whether RKLB is still a buy, keeping RKLB in the spotlight and supporting liquidity but also inviting profit?taking discussion. Read More.

Analyst/media attention and buy/sell debate: Several outlets note the share run and ask whether RKLB is still a buy, keeping RKLB in the spotlight and supporting liquidity but also inviting profit?taking discussion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears noisy/erroneous: A January short?interest posting shows zero shares / NaN change and a 0.0-day ratio — the data is unreliable as reported, so it provides no clear bearish pressure signal. (May temper interpretation of sentiment flows.)

Short-interest data appears noisy/erroneous: A January short?interest posting shows zero shares / NaN change and a 0.0-day ratio — the data is unreliable as reported, so it provides no clear bearish pressure signal. (May temper interpretation of sentiment flows.) Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: SG Americas Securities and MorganRosel Wealth Management reportedly reduced/cut stakes in RKLB, which can weigh on stock if larger funds continue trimming into the rally. Read More.

Institutional trimming: SG Americas Securities and MorganRosel Wealth Management reportedly reduced/cut stakes in RKLB, which can weigh on stock if larger funds continue trimming into the rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Another institutional reduction: MorganRosel Wealth Management trimmed its position, reinforcing that some institutions are taking profits or rebalancing after the big late?2025/early?2026 run. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,163,199.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 461,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,219.10. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,647,384. This trade represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,197,650 shares of company stock valued at $262,429,052. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

