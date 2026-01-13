TRB Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.6% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $627.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.02. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

