Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.0714.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

PAYC stock opened at $158.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.94. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

