Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.1765.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $235.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -102.82 and a beta of 1.62. Natera has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $17,709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,529,231.76. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,061,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,388.70. This trade represents a 43.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 343,280 shares of company stock worth $73,566,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. SWS Partners boosted its position in Natera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 277.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 68.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

