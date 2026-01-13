NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $187.76 on Thursday. NEXT has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $187.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.04.

Next Plc is a British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, footwear and home products. Headquartered in Enderby, Leicestershire, the company operates through a combination of full-price stores, outlet locations and an extensive online platform. Since its launch under the Next brand in 1982, the company has focused on designing and sourcing a wide range of apparel and homeware items for men, women and children.

The company’s core business activities include product design, sourcing and distribution, underpinned by its integrated logistics network.

