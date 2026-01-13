Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.45 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.99.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 946,381 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $5,124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 249.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 181,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 124.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

