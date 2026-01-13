Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Movado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:MOV opened at $22.72 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $186.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.89 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $26,948.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,932.73. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Movado Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth $173,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

