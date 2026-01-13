Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of PM opened at $165.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

