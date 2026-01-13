Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1%

TD opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

