Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.25.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 90.36%.Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.760 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 72.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 42.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Class A office properties across high-growth U.S. markets. The company focuses on suburban and infill locations, targeting properties with strong tenant credit profiles and long-term lease structures. Its business strategy emphasizes active asset management, capital recycling and selective development to enhance income stability and potential total return for shareholders.

Orion Office REIT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONL following a spin-off from Government Properties Income Trust in June 2021, though many of its core assets trace back to acquisitions made as early as 2013.

