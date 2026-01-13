ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ATRenew Stock Up 8.3%

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Shares of RERE opened at $6.38 on Friday. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth $91,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

