Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Massimo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Massimo Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MAMO opened at $3.68 on Friday. Massimo Group has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a PE ratio of -183.91 and a beta of -0.45.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Massimo Group had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Massimo Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Massimo Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Massimo Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace.

