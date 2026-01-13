PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

PubMatic Stock Up 2.5%

PubMatic stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.49. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $62,489.34. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,090.08. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $47,983.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 87,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,006.01. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,335 shares of company stock worth $2,595,824. 26.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 264.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PubMatic by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 506.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PubMatic by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

