Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 257.86 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard John Burns sold 3,384 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $63,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,483.84. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $442,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,848.50. This represents a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 606,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,820. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,547 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 790,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.