Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $125.00 target price on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Willdan Group Stock Up 1.5%

WLDN stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.96. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.37%.The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $20,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after buying an additional 229,357 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 207.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 203,912 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 278,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 107,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

