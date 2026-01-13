Noble Financial Comments on AZZ’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a report issued on Friday, January 9th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.98. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZZ. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $121.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. AZZ has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 182,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,568 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $187,266.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,310.98. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Trending Headlines about AZZ

Here are the key news stories impacting AZZ this week:

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.