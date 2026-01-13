Noble Financial Comments on AZZ’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a report issued on Friday, January 9th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.98. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.47 EPS.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS.
View Our Latest Research Report on AZZ
AZZ Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $121.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. AZZ has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of AZZ
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 182,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,568 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $187,266.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,310.98. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AZZ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.
Trending Headlines about AZZ
Here are the key news stories impacting AZZ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported a record Q3 with higher EPS, raised dividend and announced buybacks — news that supports valuation and buy-side interest. AZZ (AZZ) Is Up 11.3% After Record Q3, Higher EPS, Dividend Hike and Buybacks – What’s Changed
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter showed revenue growth (~5.5% Y/Y) and management set FY2026 EPS guidance (5.900–6.200), which underpins analyst price targets and buy ratings. Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AZZ Sells 1,000 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: AZZ is a trending ticker on retail screens — increased attention can amplify moves in either direction; this is signal of flows rather than fundamentals. Is Trending Stock AZZ Inc. (AZZ) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Legal Officer Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares (Jan 8) and 1,568 shares (Jan 9) at roughly $118–$119, reducing her stake — repeated insider sales can signal near-term selling pressure. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Broader insider and institutional activity shows net selling (multiple insiders sold in the last 6 months and several large institutional holders trimmed positions), which can apply downward pressure despite good results. Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of $AZZ Sells 1,000 Shares
About AZZ
AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.
AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AZZ
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.