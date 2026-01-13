HC Wainwright Has Negative View of AngioDynamics Q3 Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 9.02%.The business had revenue of $79.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,380.57. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 53.6% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AngioDynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

