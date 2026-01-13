Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Shares of ASYS opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

