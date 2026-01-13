Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. 113,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 181,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PHUN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Phunware alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phunware

Phunware Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 505.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Phunware by 2,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phunware by 13,900.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is a technology company specializing in enterprise mobile software and services. Its unified Mobile Application Platform (MAP) delivers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions designed to engage, monetize and analyze audiences across mobile devices. Through its multi-tenant SaaS architecture, Phunware supports the full lifecycle of mobile applications, from development and content management to user identity and data-driven marketing.

The company’s product offerings include location-based services such as indoor and outdoor mapping, real-time wayfinding, geofencing and proximity notifications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.