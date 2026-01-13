Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $91.8990. Approximately 3,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals. The Index is a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index reflecting the United States small-cap market.
