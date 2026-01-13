Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $91.8990. Approximately 3,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals. The Index is a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index reflecting the United States small-cap market.

