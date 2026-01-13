BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.86. 11,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 21,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$76.79 million, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software. It offers Mobile IoT (M-IoT) application that tracks, monitors, and manages mobile and fixed assets in different environmental conditions.
