PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,321 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 584,753 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,182,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,182,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

