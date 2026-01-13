iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.7370 and last traded at $44.2750. 34,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 86,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,874.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,632.3% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 317.8% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.