RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,660 and last traded at GBX 2,670. Approximately 9,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,715.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,521.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,537.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,410.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

