iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Short Interest Down 86.5% in December

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,357 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the December 15th total of 10,041 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,648 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 2,054.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.12. 19,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,627. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2045 ITDE was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

