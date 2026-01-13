Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards.

