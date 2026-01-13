Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 49.4% – Here’s What Happened

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCOGet Free Report)’s share price rose 49.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 5,273,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 2,203,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Oroco Resource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oroco Resource this week:

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Further Reading

