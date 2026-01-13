Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.66 and last traded at C$17.53. 382,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 479,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.30.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.61.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.47 million for the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 86.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

See Also

