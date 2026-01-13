Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.6384 and last traded at $155.6384. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.2825.

Boyd Group Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

About Boyd Group Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates a network of automotive collision repair centers across Canada and the United States. Through its two primary service brands—Boyd Autobody & Glass in Canada and Gerber Collision & Glass in the U.S.—the fund delivers comprehensive repair and refinish services for passenger vehicles. Its service offerings include collision damage assessment, dent repair, glass replacement, paint matching and refinishing, and structural realignment, catering to both individual customers and insurance partners.

The fund was originally established to consolidate and expand the Boyd family’s regional repair operations, which began with a single shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1990.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.