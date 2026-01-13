Short Interest in WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE) Decreases By 89.7%

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,331 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 51,571 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.96. 44,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,941. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Get WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund alerts:

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund seeks to provide exposure to small-cap European equities while hedging against fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the euro. The fund aims to mitigate currency risk for U.S. investors investing in European small-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.