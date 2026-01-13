Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Head to Head Survey

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and American Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 130.10% 14.37% 8.62% American Healthcare REIT 1.21% 1.09% 0.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Healthcare REIT has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Farmland Partners pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Healthcare REIT pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmland Partners and American Healthcare REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Healthcare REIT 0 3 10 1 2.86

American Healthcare REIT has a consensus target price of $51.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given American Healthcare REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Healthcare REIT is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and American Healthcare REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $58.23 million 7.61 $59.91 million $1.20 8.57 American Healthcare REIT $2.07 billion 4.06 -$37.81 million $0.14 339.80

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Healthcare REIT. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Healthcare REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats American Healthcare REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.