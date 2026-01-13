Head-To-Head Survey: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 1 0 3 0 2.50 MDxHealth 1 0 4 0 2.60

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 149.34%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 125.95%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,457.97% -101.99% -66.74% MDxHealth -30.50% -1,078.01% -20.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nyxoah and MDxHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.89 million 35.38 -$64.10 million ($2.49) -2.04 MDxHealth $90.05 million 1.80 -$38.07 million ($0.64) -5.36

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nyxoah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.