Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Down 50% – What’s Next?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 995,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 182,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

