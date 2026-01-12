Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 52,687 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $653,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,688 shares during the period. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DFIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.65. 83,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,240. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

