ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 49 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 3,656 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQDN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681. ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

Get ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6257 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQDN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 90.91% of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track -2x the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, by using full replication technique.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.