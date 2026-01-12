ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 49 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 3,656 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ QQDN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681. ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6257 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track -2x the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, by using full replication technique.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Gold Breakout ALERT
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.