Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.6750. Approximately 1,856,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,051,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EVTL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $666.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,312 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,428,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 459.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 387,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 56.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,404 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,190.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

