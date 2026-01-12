Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $58.8750. Approximately 6,343,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,876,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,418,907,000 after buying an additional 3,624,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after buying an additional 2,058,031 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 420.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 1,728,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.