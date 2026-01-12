Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.65. 38,278,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 36,177,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $398,543.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 248,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,537.68. This represents a 12.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,711 shares of company stock worth $3,265,959. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

