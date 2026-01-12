Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,235 shares, a growth of 574.8% from the December 15th total of 924 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSPY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The stock has a market cap of $653.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $37.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.9628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 261.0%.

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

