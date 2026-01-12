Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.33 and last traded at $170.0750. 4,163,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,247,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Vertiv by 313.7% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Vertiv by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 134.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

