Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Short Interest Update

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,167 shares, an increase of 546.3% from the December 15th total of 5,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEND remained flat at $11.82 during trading on Monday. 417,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.89.

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (GEND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in domestic, large cap securities with consistent dividend payments, selected and weighted based on a quantitative screening and fundamental analysis. GEND was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Genter Capital.

