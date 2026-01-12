Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND) Short Interest Update

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GEND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,167 shares, an increase of 546.3% from the December 15th total of 5,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GEND remained flat at $11.82 during trading on Monday. 417,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.89.
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
