MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $65.2970. Approximately 11,620,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,482,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MP Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at $824,889,437.10. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 991,557 shares of company stock valued at $62,785,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,020,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,360,000 after purchasing an additional 363,975 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $132,238,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MP Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after buying an additional 378,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

