IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.02 and last traded at $50.9510. Approximately 16,686,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 16,507,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

