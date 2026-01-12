Nicholas Schorsch Purchases 1,224 Shares of American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch bought 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $11,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,056,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,658. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NYC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.19.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 40.92%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Strategic Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Strategic Investment has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

