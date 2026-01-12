Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.60 and last traded at $204.6930. Approximately 25,054,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,349,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $310.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $588.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

