CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $89.93. Approximately 42,962,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,676,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp raised CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

CoreWeave Stock Up 12.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion and a PE ratio of -62.02.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,004,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $144,094,516.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,246,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,436,402.37. This trade represents a 30.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,271,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,794,522 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

