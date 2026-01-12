Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 681551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4916 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
