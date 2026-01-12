Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 681551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4916 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.