Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.