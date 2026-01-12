Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $118.16, with a volume of 216896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,271 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

