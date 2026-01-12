SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,505 shares, a growth of 748.7% from the December 15th total of 1,120 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Trading Up 1.9%

ROKT stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.21. 19,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,272. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 3.39% of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

The SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with space and deep sea exploration. ROKT was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

